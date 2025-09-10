Former Brownsville ISD teacher pleads not guilty to charges of having sex with student

A former Rivera Early College High School teacher pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Cameron County court records show.

Julio Ricardo Trujillo was arrested in May 2025 following an investigation by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Wednesday hearing.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, Trujillo had intercourse with a 19-year-old female student at least three times.

Trujillo was the school’s head girls basketball coach and a criminal justice system teacher with the CTE department at the school, but he was fired after his arrest.

Prior to his arrest, the student was interviewed by authorities and said Trujillo asked her to meet him in a classroom on April 14, according to the affidavit. Once inside the classroom, Trujillo touched her inappropriately under her clothes, the student said.

CCTV footage, according to an affidavit, shows Trujillo entering the classroom at 11:29 am, and the student is seen going into the classroom from 11:30 am to 11:35 am.

The affidavit said Trujillo sent the student a text message at 11:45 am saying "it finally happened. I loved it, even if we had to rush lol."

According to the affidavit, the student said after April 20, Trujillo picked her up from her workplace on two separate occasions and drove her to a nearby park to have sex.

A trial date for Trujillo was set for Oct. 27, 2025. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if convicted.