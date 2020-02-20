Former Brownsville ISD trustee pleads guilty to drunken driving charge

Former Brownsville school board Trustee Erasmo Castro Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated.

Erasmo Castro Jr., 53, of Brownsville pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

A judge sentenced Castro to six months in jail but suspended the sentence and placed Castro on community supervision for 12 months.

Castro must also pay a $550 fine and attend a class on the impact of drunken driving.

Amid the controversy caused by his arrest, Castro resigned from the school board in January.

"I am grateful to my community for entrusting me with your vote of confidence. I am opting to deal with personal situation which has unfortunately become a distraction to the amazing things happening at BISD," Castro wrote. "I have had to take a step back from serving my spiritual family because of my well publicized personal situation. It is my hope to restore the balance that is everything for me."

