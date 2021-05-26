Former Brownsville ISD trustee sentenced to 80 months in prison

A judge on Wednesday sentenced former Brownsville ISD trustee Sylvia Atkinson to 80 months in prison.

Atkinson also faces $35,000 in fines.

The sentencing comes after Atkinson was found guilty on eight counts of bribery last November.

The crimes were in connection with a movie project that served as an FBI undercover operation where Atkinson used her position as a BISD trustee to move the project forward. She made $10,000 off of the deal.

The original sentencing date for Atkinson was scheduled for last February, but the date had been pushed back four times. One of those times was because Atkinson she hired new lawyers. The others are for unknown reasons as those documents are still under seal.

