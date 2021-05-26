Former Brownsville police officer indicted on drug-related charge

A former Brownsville police officer was indicted on a drug-related charge on Wednesday.

Jose Salinas is accused of maintaining a home in Brownsville where more than four pounds of meth and cocaine were stashed.

According to the federal indictment against Salinas, the former police officer maintained a residence in Brownsville in March 2020 “for the purpose of distributing a controlled substance, that is, approximately 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine, and approximately 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine.”

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Brownsville Police Department arrested Salinas at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday without incident, according to Michelle Lee, a spokesperson for the FBI.

A Brownsville Police Department spokesman confirmed Salinas was a former police officer and referred all questions to federal authorities.

Salinas appeared in federal court on Wednesday and was officially charged with one count of maintaining drug-involved premises.

He’s being held without bond and has been remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Arraignment is set for June 14.

Salinas’ attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment.