Former CBP officer convicted of drug trafficking

A jury found a former CBP officer guilty of drug trafficking.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Juan Posas Jr. traveled from Raymondville to a Home Depot in Weslaco to meet with a Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally.

The Mexican national then put 20 kilos of cocaine into Posas' truck. Posas claimed he was offered a box of free fruit and didn't check the box to see what was inside.

Sentencing for Posas is set for September 14.