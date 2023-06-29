Former CBP officer convicted of drug trafficking
A jury found a former CBP officer guilty of drug trafficking.
Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Juan Posas Jr. traveled from Raymondville to a Home Depot in Weslaco to meet with a Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally.
The Mexican national then put 20 kilos of cocaine into Posas' truck. Posas claimed he was offered a box of free fruit and didn't check the box to see what was inside.
Sentencing for Posas is set for September 14.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
-
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in...
-
Interim state AG says only one elected position can be held, Dr....
-
Tenants in Weslaco apartments face AC issues through summer heat
-
Pump Patrol: June 29, 2023
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes