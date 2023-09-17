Former CBP officer sentenced to over 13 years in prison for smuggling cocaine

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 51-year-old former US Customs and Border Protection officer was sentenced for his role in helping smuggle 44 pounds of cocaine, according to a news release.

Juan Posas Jr. of Raymondville was convicted in June 2023 on charges of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to do so in connection with the smuggling attempt, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The news release stated Posas was ordered Friday to serve 162 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Posas was accused of traveling to a Home Depot in Weslaco on June 2022 where he met with a woman — identified in the release as Alexis Soria-Soria — who transferred a box containing the cocaine into his truck.

During his trial, a federal jury heard phone recording of Posas helping plan the smuggling attempt.

Posas’ defense team argued that Soria placed the box into his car and told him it was free fruit, and that he never checked the contents of the box.

“The jury did not believe his claims and found him guilty as charged,” the release stated.

Posas will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.