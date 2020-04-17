Former Donna ISD Officer Sentenced for Aiding in Drug Ring

DONNA – A former Donna Independent School District police officer was sentenced to serve time in prison for helping in a drug ring.

Juan Fernando Mata, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to serve almost 11 years in prison.

According to the press release from the Justice Department Southern District of Texas, Mata was part of a “rip crew.”

He would use his authority to conduct fraudulent traffic stops on vehicles carrying drugs, then his associates would steal the drugs.

On two occasions, in 2016 and in 2017, Mata helped his team steal about nine kilos of cocaine and about 400 pounds of marijuana.

This indictment also involves the former Hidalgo County bailiff, Oscar de la Cruz.

He was charged with forging signatures for Judge Dorina Ramos on search and seizure warrants to help this criminal organization.

Mata was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.