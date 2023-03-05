Former Edinburg CISD bus driver accused of leaving child behind on school bus out on bond

A former bus driver with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District arrested and accused of leaving a 5-year-old student on the bus after he fell asleep was released from jail.

Sandy Munguia was placed in custody and on Friday was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Court records show Munguia was released on a $20,000 bond Saturday.

According to Edinburg CISD spokeswoman Lisa Ayala, the 5-year-old student fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone with the bus inside a bus barn near the school.

The student managed to get off the bus.

School security cameras showed the boy climbing under a fence and walking in the middle of the road, where a driver was able to get police to help the boy. He was eventually reunited with his mother.

On Friday, the Edinburg school board of trustees held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

According to officials, Munguia did not follow safety protocols and procedures when leaving the student behind. Protocols include looking through each and every seat to make sure the bus was clear.

School bus surveillance video shows she did not do that.

Munguia resigned from her position with the district prior to her arraignment.

While searching for her court records, Channel 5 News learned Munguia was found guilty of DWI in November 2010, and also had two previous class c misdemeanors for failure to appear in court and not having a driver’s license.