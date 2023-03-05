Criminal record of former Edinburg CISD bus driver accused of leaving child behind raises concern over standards at district’s transportation department

A former bus driver with the Edinburg school district was accused of leaving a 5-year-old student on her school bus after clocking out for the day.

Sandy Marie Munguia was charged with abandoning or endangering a child Friday in connection with the incident.

While searching for her court records, Channel 5 News learned Munguia was found guilty of DWI in November 2010.

Had the crime occurred within the 10 years leading up to her employment at the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, it would’ve prevented her from getting a job driving a school bus.

The state transportation code says that rule is the minimum requirement school districts must impose when hiring.

A look at the district’s transportation department handbook states prospective bus drivers must have a clear criminal and driving record.

There is no mention of any kind of timeframe being used for those rules.

The lack of clarification for those rules leads to the question, does the school district only require bus drivers to meet the minimum standards when it comes to previous driving records, or do any previous violations disqualify the bus driver?

During Friday’s arraignment for Munguia, Edinburg municipal Judge Hector Bustos said Munguia had two previous class c misdemeanors for not having a driver’s license, and for failure to appear in court.

The district's handbook requires bus drivers to keep management informed of matters that affect their qualifications as a driver. The state code also requires school districts to run annual driving records checks on drivers annually.

Channel 5 News sent out a public information request to the district to see how the district keeps their bus drivers accountable, and when was the last time a check was performed on Munguia.