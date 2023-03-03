Former Edinburg CISD bus driver arraigned after child left behind on school bus

A former bus driver with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was arraigned Friday in connection with a student who fell asleep on a bus and got left behind.

Sandy Munguia was placed in custody Thursday and was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed the incident occurred at Hargill Elementary School, and said the driver — now identified as Mungia — resigned following the incident.

According to Edinburg CISD spokeswoman Lisa Ayala, the 5-year-old student fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone with the bus inside a bus barn near the school.

The student managed to get off the bus.

School security cameras showed the boy climbing under a fence and walking in the middle of the road, where a driver was able to get police to help the boy. He was eventually reunited with his mother.

On Friday, the Edinburg school board of trustees held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

According to officials, Munguia did not follow safety protocols and procedures when leaving the student behind. Protocols include looking through each and every seat to make sure the bus was clear. School bus surveillance video shows she did not do that.

Most Edinburg CISD school buses have a system where once the driver turns off the bus, an alarm turns on that can only be turned off at the back of the bus to prevent children from being left behind.

Munguia was driving an older model that did not have that system in place. "

The children get on the bus and the parents expect them to be safe,” Edinburg CISD board President Miguel Farias said at the Friday meeting. “This was unfortunate but we're going to learn from this to get better at what we do."

Munguia’s bond was set at $20,000.

