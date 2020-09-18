Former Edinburg City Manager Out on Bond after Charged with Assault

EDINBURG – The former Edinburg city manager is out on bond after turning himself in to authorities earlier Wednesday. He was charged with assault.

Just prior, Juan Guerra held a press conference where he denied accusations of domestic violence.

A police report revealed Edinburg police responded to an incident involving claims of assault and criminal mischief Dec. 15.

Guerra denied an assault took place and claimed his ex is trying to extort money from him

