Former Edinburg juvenile correctional officer accused of molesting inmate
A former juvenile correctional officer at the Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Edinburg has been arrested after touching the genitals of a 16-year-old inmate, according to a news release.
The news release said 40-year-old Yuliana Mares is facing one count of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and sexual activity and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The arrest is a result of an investigation that began in April by the Office of Inspector General, according to the news release. The incident occurred in February against a 16-year-old male committed to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
The news release said while working as a juvenile corrections officer at the Evins State facility, Mares allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile.
According to the news release, Mares could face up to life in prison and a total fine up to $20,000.
