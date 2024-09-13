Former FBI agent weighs in on recent Valley school threats

A former FBI agent spoke out about the recent school threats made across the Rio Grande Valley.

"This is not a joking matter, people are going to get arrested for doing these types of acts," Jorge Cisneros said.

At least 15 Valley students have been arrested since last Thursday.

The former agent said threats at the start of school are nothing new, but they've become more common on social media.

"Every teenager nowadays goes into the internet once a day, so it helps echo such a threat. Social media is so prevalent and there can be copy cats," Cisneros said.

There were almost 6,000 school threats reported to the FBI in 2022, a 60 percent increase from the previous year.