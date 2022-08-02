Former Gulf cartel leader’s son pleads guilty to attempting to buy weapons to export into Mexico

Photo credit: MGN Online

The son of the former leader of the Gulf Cartel on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempting to buy 10 weapons to export into Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Osiel Cardenas-Salinas Jr., 30, of Brownsville— the son of former head of the Gulf Cartel Osiel Cardenas-Guillen — agreed to plead guilty to smuggling of goods from the U.S. as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors say in April 2021, Cardenas and others attempted to purchase five AK-47 type rifles and five AR-15 type rifles from an undercover agent at a Brownsville store parking lot.

Cardenas instructed another man to cross into Mexico to pick up the $15,000 for the weapons and to inform him when the action was completed.

Prosecutors say Cardenas admitted to committing the crime while on supervised release for a previous felony.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 8, 2022. At that time, Cardenas faces up to 10 years in prison.

Cardenas will remain in custody pending the hearing.