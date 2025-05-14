Former Harlingen CISD coach arrested after allegedly sending porn to a minor

A former Harlingen CISD soccer coach was arrested on Monday after police received a report that he sent a pornographic video to a child, according to a news release.

Joseph Allen Johnson, 31, was arrested on Monday on a charge of selling, distributing or displaying harmful material to a minor, according to the release from the Harlingen Police Department.

The report was made by a parent of the child, the release added.

Bond for Johnson was set at $7,500.

Channel 5 News reached out to Harlingen CISD for comment on Johnson’s arrest. They referred to Johnson as a "former employee" in a statement.

“We prioritize the safety of our HCISD school community and thank the Harlingen Police Department for their partnership," the district said. "Through our partnership, we were able to take swift action to address concerns regarding the former employee. The situation has been reported to the appropriate authorities, including but not limited to the Texas Education Agency.”

In a statement, the Harlingen Police Department said the investigation is “active and ongoing,” and additional details would not be provided at this time.

“The Harlingen Police Department takes these matters seriously and remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community’s children,” police added.