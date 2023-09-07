Former hospital serving as new migrant shelter in Matamoros

A new migrant shelter is now open across the border from Brownsville.

The shelter at the former Pumarejo Hospital in Matamoros — located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas — will be run by the state.

The 1,200 migrants at the shelter will live in tents, but they'll have access to drinking water, bathrooms, kitchens, showers and free internet.

The amenities will ensure the migrants are not living on the streets at risk of different things such as diseases and security issues in this city.

Some migrants who spoke with our sister station Noticias RGV said they trust they’ll feel safe in the new shelter.