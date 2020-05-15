Former IDEA Public School employee arrested under suspicion of sexual assault

Pablo Reyna (Photo courtesy of Weslaco Police Department)

On Thursday, the Weslaco Police Department arrested a man under the suspicion of sexual assault.

According to a Weslaco Police Department news release, Pablo Reyna, 36, faces two counts of sexual assault of a child – he was issued a $50,000 bond for each count.

Reyna worked as a computer technician at the IDEA Public School located on Pike Boulevard in Weslaco from 2014 to 2015 and as a self-contract cheer coach at the IDEA Public School located on Sugar Cane Drive in Weslaco from 2015 to 2017.

As the owner of a computer service shop known as "Reyna Tech", it is believed Reyna may have compromised some of his client’s computers, according to the release.

Authorities confiscated over 100 pieces of electronic hardware from Reyna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.