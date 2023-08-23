Former La Joya ISD board president sentenced to 14 months in federal prison on extortion charge

Oscar Salinas

A former trustee with the La Joya school district will spend the next 14 months in prison, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Oscar “Coach” Salinas pled guilty to a charge of extortion in March 2022, admitting to his role in threatening to terminate a contract between the school district and an insurance company if he did not receive payment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bond revoked for former La Joya ISD trustee convicted on federal extortion charge

As part of his sentencing, Salinas will participate in an outpatient substance abuse treatment program, according to court records.

As previously reported, Salinas had a payment agreement with the CEO of L&G Engineering and tried to get more money from the CEO for supporting the campaign of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner candidate Everardo Villareal.

When the CEO refused, Salinas voted to cancel the school district's insurance contract with the company owned by Villarreal’s wife.

Armin Garza, a former school board trustee who served with Salinas, was also arrested and pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in a separate case.

RELATED STORY: La Joya ISD trustee pleads guilty in bribery conspiracy

The arrests of both men led to an investigation into the district by the Texas Education Agency that concluded with a recommendation that the district school board be replaced by a board of managers.

TEA began accepting applications for the board last month. Despite the potential TEA intervention, the school board named a lone finalist for the district superintendent on Thursday.

READ ABOUT THE RECOMMENDED TAKEOVER HERE

The district is preparing to meet with the TEA in administrative court at a hearing set for Aug. 28.

Garza’s sentencing is set for Sept. 14.

READ MORE: La Joya ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position amid potential TEA intervention