Former McAllen soccer coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child porn

A former McAllen youth league soccer coach was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after admitting to sexually exploiting a teen girl on his team and attempting to do the same to another teammate.

Oscar Hinojosa pled guilty to the charge last December, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

From March 2020 to June 2021, Oscar Hinojosa communicated and cultivated a relationship with a 15-year-old girl on his team, a news release stated

RELATED: Former McAllen youth league soccer coach pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a child

“During their communications, Hinojosa instructed the minor victim to send a sexually-explicit photo of her genitalia in a specific pose,” a November 2021 news release stated. “She ultimately did as requested on this occasion and others.”

While communicating with his initial victim, Hinojosa attempted to have a similar relationship with another minor female on his team, the release stated.

“While he was unsuccessful, he expressed his love for her as well,” according to the release.

Hinojosa will serve 10 years of supervised release following his 210-month-long prison term where he will have to register as a sex offender and will be restricted from the internet and children, the news release stated.