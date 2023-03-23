Former Mercedes city attorney pleads guilty to stealing federal grant money

Mercedes' former city attorney pleaded guilty to a charge of federal theft Tuesday.

According to the indictment against him, Juan R. Molina was accused of stealing money from a federal program the city was using from May 2017 to July 2019.

PREVIOUS STORY: Grand jury indicts former Mercedes city attorney for theft

Molina served as the Mercedes city attorney from August 2004 to February 2019, according to a city spokesperson. The funds were deposited to a trust account Molina used in reference to potential real estate development in or around the city of Mercedes, the indictment stated.

Juan Molina admitted he stole the money over a two-year period.

He was arrested in May 2022, and is out on bond.

His sentencing is scheduled for June.