Former Mercedes city attorney pleads guilty to stealing federal grant money
Mercedes' former city attorney pleaded guilty to a charge of federal theft Tuesday.
According to the indictment against him, Juan R. Molina was accused of stealing money from a federal program the city was using from May 2017 to July 2019.
PREVIOUS STORY: Grand jury indicts former Mercedes city attorney for theft
Molina served as the Mercedes city attorney from August 2004 to February 2019, according to a city spokesperson. The funds were deposited to a trust account Molina used in reference to potential real estate development in or around the city of Mercedes, the indictment stated.
Juan Molina admitted he stole the money over a two-year period.
He was arrested in May 2022, and is out on bond.
His sentencing is scheduled for June.
