Former Mercedes ISD employee faces new charges of sexual assault of a child

David Bryan Reyes, photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A former employee with the Mercedes school district was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from an ongoing investigation into an alleged improper relationship between him and a student.

David Bryan Reyes, 53, was previously arrested in April and accused of giving a minor “items of a sexual nature and made verbal sexual advances while employed by the Mercedes Independent School district.”

On Wednesday, Reyes was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and a count of indecency with a child after three people came forward with allegations against the suspect.

“Through the continuation of the investigation, three additional victims were located with allegations of inappropriate touching and sexual assault, which occurred ranging from one year ago to approximately twenty years,” a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The three female victims ranged in ages from thirteen to sixteen years of age.”

Reyes is currently jailed on a $240,000 bond, Hidalgo county jail records show.