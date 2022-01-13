Former Mission mayor to run for office again

The former mayor of Mission plans to run for office again.

Norberto 'Beto' Salinas announced he will be registering to run for mayor next month.

Salinas was ousted by current mayor Armando O’caña in 2018.

In his announcement, Salinas said he doesn't agree with the direction O'Caña is taking the city.

The mayoral general election is set to take place on May 7.

The city's Place 1 and Place 3 seats will also be on the ballot.