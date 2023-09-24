Former Pharr Police Chief arrested for making abusive calls to 911, according to spokesperson
Former Pharr Police Chief Andrew Harvey was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pharr police responded to the 1000 block of West Daffodil Avenue regarding abusive calls to 911.
According to a spokesperson, officers made contact with Harvey, who was placed under arrest for the abusive calls and also resisting arrest.
The case remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Four suspects indicted in connection to Pharr murder
-
Weslaco police search for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
-
Sunday, September 24, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
-
Property tax cut, homestead exemption to bring relief to Donna homeowners
-
Starr county residents left without water after major pipe burst