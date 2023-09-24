Former Pharr Police Chief arrested for making abusive calls to 911, according to spokesperson

Former Pharr Police Chief Andrew Harvey was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pharr police responded to the 1000 block of West Daffodil Avenue regarding abusive calls to 911.

According to a spokesperson, officers made contact with Harvey, who was placed under arrest for the abusive calls and also resisting arrest.

The case remains under investigation.