Former Pharr Police Chief arrested for making abusive calls to 911, according to spokesperson

1 hour 20 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, September 24 2023 Sep 24, 2023 September 24, 2023 7:04 PM September 24, 2023 in News - Local

Former Pharr Police Chief Andrew Harvey was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pharr police responded to the 1000 block of West Daffodil Avenue regarding abusive calls to 911.

According to a spokesperson, officers made contact with Harvey, who was placed under arrest for the abusive calls and also resisting arrest.

The case remains under investigation.

