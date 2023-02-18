Former Pharr police chief, city manager, files to run for mayor

Pharr's former top cop and city manager filed paperwork to run for mayor.

Andy Harvey is challenging the current mayor — his former boss Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez — in the May 2023 election.

RELATED: Pharr police chief resigns

Harvey’s application was accepted Friday.

Harvey joined the Pharr Police Department as its police chief in July 2020. He later added city manager to his title in April 2022.

He resigned from both of his positions last September.

Harvey and Hernandez could not be reached for comment.

A third person — Ricardo Pedraza - is also running for mayor.