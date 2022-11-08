Former President Bill Clinton holds campaign event for Michelle Vallejo in Edinburg

Former President Bill Clinton stopped by Edinburg on Monday for a "Get Out the Vote" rally with District 15 Congressional nominee Michelle Vallejo.

With hours until Election Day, the focus across the country is on battleground states and districts, including in South Texas. Millions of dollars have been spent on campaigns for both sides of the aisle in Valley congressional races.

What once was a Democratic stronghold is now one of the tightest areas.

Clinton echoed that, urging supporters to call everyone they know ahead of Election Day. Clinton said inflation, the border and gun control are on the line.

“Look, I’m 76 and I’m not going to run for anything and I’m too old to gild a lily,” Clinton said. “We’ve got about a 50% chance of losing our democracy if we don’t stand up in this election. I want to give credit where credit’s do. These Republicans are great. They have convinced people all over Texas, ‘Well, you better vote for us because they are so crazy, left wing.’ You’ve heard it all, right? All I know is they don't have anything like the record on crime that we established.”

Clinton also pointed to the record on economic growth, reminding his base of the successful parts of past Democratic administrations.

Prior to his Valley visit, Clinton participated in a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Laredo with Congressman Henry Cuellar Monday morning.