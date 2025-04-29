Former president of Mexico speaks at RGV Start-Up event

The former president of Mexico was in Brownsville on Monday as part of an event which helps highlight entrepreneurship in the Rio Grande Valley.

People across the Valley are learning more about what it takes to run a business.

"I wanted to learn a little bit more about what people who have lived here a long time are doing, how they're seeing the region change," Edinburg resident Michael Dutcher said.

Dutcher lives in Edinburg but visited Brownsville to listen in on a Fireside Chat. The discussion was with former President of Mexico Vicente Fox.

"President Fox talked a lot about the importance of compassion and being friendly with everyone, you never know who's going to be able to help you," Dutcher said.

Dutcher said he's thinking about the possibility of opening up an office for the job he currently works for. But the purpose for today's visit was to make professional connections and see how it can help him later on.

Amongst many topics, like immigration, Fox also talked about tariffs and the importance of bringing in ideas of your own to be competitive to help fight them.

Frontera Leadership Institute Executive Director Ruben Cantu also attended the event and said he also resonated with Fox's advice to be compassionate towards others.

"So we can do bilateral, binational agreements, not only just with our neighbors down the street but across the border and across cultures," Cantu said.

Frontera Leadership Institute host a program in Brownsville at the E-Bridge Center. They work with 16 to 18-year-olds and teach them how to start businesses from scratch.

Monday's Fireside Chat with former President Fox was just one of multiple events happening as RGV Start-Up week continues.

RGV Start-Up week hosts activities during a 10-day-long event to help support and promote entrepreneurs. People will go through workshops and sit in on inspirational talks from other business leaders.

"What's really exciting is when you get to know the real entrepreneurs on the ground who are doing it every day from the mom and pops all the way to the lancet start-ups, and they're really putting, echandole ganas, to make it happen," Cantu said.

RGV Start-Up week ends Friday, and all remaining events are free.

Watch the video above for the full story.