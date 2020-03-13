Former private prison guard indicted on federal bribery charge, accused of accepting a horse

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a former East Hidalgo Detention Center guard accused of accepting an unusual bribe: a horse.

The federal grand jury indicted Amber Marie Estrada, 21, of Weslaco on March 10, according to federal court records. She is accused of accepting cash and a horse in exchange for smuggling contraband into the detention center.

Estrada is the seventh former East Hidalgo Detention Center employee indicted since November.

Her mother, Brenda Alicia Fuentes, 47, of Weslaco, worked as a cook supervisor at the detention center. Fuentes was indicted in November on the charge of sexually abusing an inmate.

“We can confirm that all of these employees were terminated from their positions shortly after their arrests," according to a statement released by GEO Group. "We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate the matter.”

Boca Raton, Florida-based GEO Group owns the detention center, which holds inmates for the federal government.

Estrada is scheduled to make her initial appearance in federal court on Monday.