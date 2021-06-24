Former RGV deputy chief promoted to head U.S. Border Patrol

A former deputy chief patrol agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector will serve as the agency’s new chief.

Raul Ortiz will serve as the 25th chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, according to a Thursday news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Ortiz previously served as Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector chief deputy from 2013 to 2019.

Ortiz’s career spans nearly three decades after serving the U.S. Border Patrol since 1991. He has served as assistant chief patrol agent of the Del Rio sector, director of the border management task force in Kabul, Afghanistan, and as a senior advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ortiz will assume his new role once outgoing U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney S. Scott departs from his position, the news release stated.

Scott announced Wednesday that he was leaving the job after two years.