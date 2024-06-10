Former Rio Grande City commissioners contest election recount results

Former Rio Grande City commissioners for Place 2 and Place 4 have decided to contest the recount of the May 4 election.

Alberto Escobedo and Rey Ramirez released a statement explaining their decision.

"The decision has not been made lightly, but comes after careful consideration of various irregularities observed during the election process," the statement said.

Ramirez ran against Ediel Barrera for Commissioner Place 2. The recount confirmed Barrera was the winner with 2,144 votes, while Ramirez received 2,066 votes.

Escobedo ran against Eudolio "Nune" Barrera for Commissioner Place 4. The recount confirmed Barrera was the winner with 2,169 votes, while Escobedo received 2,048 votes.

"We believe that by contesting these results, we are taking a necessary step to protect the democratic process and maintain trust in our local government," the statement said.

The recount occurred on Monday, May 20.

