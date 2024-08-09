Former Rio Grande City Grulla ISD superintendent now overseeing district’s construction projects

The former superintendent at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD is now the assistant superintendent for special projects at the district.

Former superintendent Adolfo Peña was reassigned to the position, where he will now oversee all the district's construction projects.

As previously reported, Peña will get to keep his salary of $240,000 a year for the remaining three years of his contract despite the reassignment.

Last month, the Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Board of Trustees named Elsa Morris as the interim superintendent.

Prior to the appointment, Morris was the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

School board president Basilio Villarreal confirmed to Channel 5 News that Morris isn’t being paid extra for her new role.

The district said they want to keep Morris as interim superintendent for as long as possible before hiring a permanent replacement.