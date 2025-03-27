Former Rio Grande City secretary arrested on credit card abuse charges

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 with information on Angela Solis' bond.

Rio Grande City’s former city secretary turned herself in to police Tuesday following a month-long investigation into abuse of gas cards provided to city employees.

Angela Solis faces was charged with credit card abuse and abuse of official capacity, Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis said.

Bond for Angela Solis was set at $7,5000. On Wednesday, Channel 5 News learned Angela Solis was released on bond.

According to Chief Solis, the investigation began after the city switched gas companies and employees received new gas cards. Despite the switch, the previous gas company that used to provide gas cards to city employees was still charging the city, Chief Solis said.

Through security cam footage at different gas stations, police saw that gas cards were being used by “non-city employees,” including Angela Solis, Chief Solis said.

The investigation revealed that the abuse had been going on since 2023, Chief Solis said.

More arrests are expected in connection with the investigation, Chief Solis said.