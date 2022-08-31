Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges

A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department.

The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.

Detectives located the missing generator and one of the chainsaws at a pawnshop in Browsnville.

Both items had been pawned by Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez prior to his resignation from the city, the release stated.

Vazquez and one other employee had access to where the equipment was stored, officials said.

Police arrested Vasquez, who was arraigned on two charges of theft Wednesday and had his bond set at $10,000.