Former Tamaulipas governor sentenced for money laundering

KRGV file photo

The former governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas was sentenced to nine years in prison for accepting over $3.5 million in bribe money and using it to purchase property in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, 66, pleaded guilty to the money laundering charge in March 2021.

Ruvalcaba served as Tamaulipas’ governor from 1999 to 2005, and was a presidential candidate for the 2005 elections.

According to a news release, Ruvalcaba accepted bribes from individuals and private companies in Mexico to do business with the state of Tamaulipas while he served as governor.

Ruvalcaba used the bribe money he received as governor to purchase properties in the United States and used different buyers to hide his ownership of the properties.

“[Ruvalcaba] laundered his illegally obtained bribe money in the United States by purchasing beachfront condominiums, large estates, commercial developments, airplanes and luxury vehicles,” the news release stated.

In April 2017, Ruvalcaba was arrested in Italy as he traveled under a false identity and passport. He was extradited to the U.S. the following year.

As part of his sentence, Ruvalcaba forfeited a condo in Port Isabel. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.