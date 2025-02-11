Former Valley police officer sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm

A former Rio Grande Valley police officer was sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Ganjei said 45-year-old Michael Gallegos-Martinez, of San Juan, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3, 2024. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

The court heard additional evidence that Gallegos-Martinez had previously served as a police officer in the Valley before being convicted for possession of a controlled substance, according to Ganjei.

Ganjei said on June 25, 2023, Gallegos-Martinez was driving a Cadillac CTS when he failed to come to a complete stop. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and noticed Gallegos-Martinez appeared nervous.

According to Ganjei, Gallegos-Martinez claimed there were no firearms or narcotics within the vehicle, however, a K-9 alerted law enforcement and a Rossi, Model 461, .357 caliber magnum revolver was found in a grocery bag hanging from the gear shift. Authorities also discovered 25 grams of cocaine, a bottle of Xanax pills and approximately $25,000 in cash.

Gallegos-Martinez has been and will remain in custody pending his transfer to the Bureau of Prisons.