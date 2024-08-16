Foster children in Edinburg to receive school supplies through nonprofit

Nearly 175 foster children in Edinburg are getting a little extra help to prepare for their upcoming school year.

The non-profit organization Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, held their first ever back to school event on Friday to provide supplies and shoes to children.

The goal of the event was to help the children in the CASA program, and their foster parents.

“They work really hard to give these kids what they can,” CASA worker Nicole Blanco said. “Sometimes funds can be a little tight, the economy is going crazy right now, but it does alleviate some of the school supply madness for them, so we're able to help them out like that.”

The event continues on Saturday.