Foul play not suspected after police find woman dead in Edinburg apartment

Edinburg police are investigating an unattended death at the 3800 block of La Sienna Parkway.

Police were called to respond to a welfare concern Tuesday morning. Officers made entry to the residence, where they located a dead 23-year-old female, according to a news release.

The release says there were no signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.