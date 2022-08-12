Foul play not suspected in man's death, Edinburg officials say

A man's death is under investigation in Edinburg.

Police responded to the 1400 block of North 14th Place Thursday night in reference to an unresponsive man, according to city officials.

Officers discovered the body of 30-year-old David Trevino on the ground in the backyard of the residence. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, officials said Friday afternoon.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident remains under investigation.