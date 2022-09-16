Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation

Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate.

Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four are set to make their initial appearance Friday morning, according to court records.

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment.

Previously, 19 people – including Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez – were arrested as part of a raid in September 2021.