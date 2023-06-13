x

Four suspects facing capital murder charges in connection to Pharr homicide

Tuesday, June 13 2023

Pharr police have arrested four suspects in connection with a body that was found at a residence in Pharr.

Juan Gustavo, Abraham Gonzalez, Bianca Gutierrez and Flor Serrano are facing capital murder charges along with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The body was found on Saturday at a home on Feather Avenue, and the four suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Police were called to do a welfare check when they discovered the man's body. 

Pharr Police Chief Juan Gonzalez has not released any more details when asked for more information.

