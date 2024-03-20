Fourth Quarter Spurt Puts Vipers Past Spurs

EDINBURG, Texas (March 19, 2024) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (16-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, walked away with a 102-98 victory over the Austin Spurs (16-12) on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

To open the quarter the Vipers and Spurs exchanged the lead a couple of times before reaching a 13-13 tie. Austin then started a 16-3 run which propelled the Spurs to the top with a score of 33-24 at the end of the first.

Austin kept the momentum going in the second and third quarter which gave the team an 83-76 lead.

In the fourth quarter RGV turned things around as the team tipped off the quarter with an 11-6 run to tie the game 89-89. The Vipers then pulled away and outscored the opponent to earn a 102-98 victory.

Jarrett Culver led the home team with 24 points. Darius Days contributed 14 points. Both Jalen Lecque and Houston Rockets Two-Way Jermaine Samuels Jr. scored 12 points each.

Paul Watson led the Spurs with 21 points. San Antonio Spurs Two-Way David Duke Jr. had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. San Antonio Spurs assignee Sidy Cissoko finished the night with 13 points.

RGV will return to the hardwood for a back-to-back against the South Bay Lakers starting on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Loteria Card in celebration of Loteria night. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.