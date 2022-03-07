Free child care available to parents in the service industry

The deadline for parents in the service industry to sign up for a year of free child care through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is fast approaching.

TWC is providing extra help by offering 12 months of free child care to low-income parents who are employed in the service industry.

"We have a lot of people that are hurting right now with the pandemic," TWC Communication Specialist Miguel Gonzalez said. "This support is crucial in getting them in a spot where they can live their lives."

Parents may be eligible for the Service Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care if the family income is at or below 75% of the state median income (SMI) and if at least one parent is employed, in school, or work training.

For more information and to see if you qualify, visit wfsolutions.org/sir or call 888-261-3286.

The deadline to apply for the free child care program is March 21.