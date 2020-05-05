x

Free coronavirus testing site in Harlingen available today only

A free one-day coronavirus testing site opened on Tuesday in the city of Harlingen.

According to a city of Harlingen news release, the Texas Military will be testing patients at the Harlingen Soccer Complex – located at 4515 East Harrison Avenue.

The drive-thru testing center will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

People will be tested by appointment only – a screening will be conducted on site.

Anyone who wishes to make an appointment can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID Test website.

