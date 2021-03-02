Free COVID-19 rapid test kits available for small businesses

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce has made free COVID-19 rapid testing kits available for small businesses in the city.

Chief Operating Officer for Red Square Dental and Orthodontics Pedro Salazar said the kits have helped keep the doors of his Edinburg office open.

"For a small business to have someone test positive, they have to shut down," Salazar said. "They have to be closed for two weeks."

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce was one of eight chambers selected across the state by the Texas Department of Emergency Management to participate in the pilot program.

In December the city received 16 kits with 40 tests per kits enough for 16 Edinburg businesses to participate.

Since then the state has opened up the program to all chambers, making more kits available for small businesses.

The tests are free but participating businesses must complete online training to become certified through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, dispose of tests properly and report all results online.

"We're in this together," Executive Director for the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Ronnie Larralde said. "We need to make sure that we can move forward as a community."

For more information contact the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce at (956) 383-4974.