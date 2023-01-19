Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for DHR-Health Brownsville

DHR-Health Brownsville will host a free COVID-19 clinic on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic, located at 4750 North Expressway in Brownsville, is open to the public.

Those six months and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccines and booster shots.

Those over the age of 12 can get the Moderna booster shots, as the primary vaccines are not available.

Face masks and proof of prior vaccines are required. For more information, call 956-363-6843.