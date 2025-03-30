Free meal distribution events around the Rio Grande Valley following severe storm

Free meals are being provided to those affected by Thursday's severe thunderstorm that left many areas across the Rio Grande Valley flooded.

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of Edcouch

The city of Edcouch is helping families in need by offering them free meals at the Edcouch Fire Department.

The drive-thru distribution event is being held on Sunday, March 30 from noon until supplies last. The Edcouch Fire department is located at 200 W. Santa Rosa Ave.

The event is sponsored by the city of Edcouch, world Central Kitchen and Padre South Development LLC.

City of McAllen



The city of McAllen is partnering with World Central Kitchen to provide free meals to residents impacted by the recent severe weather and flooding.

Meals can be picked up at the Palmview Community Center, located at 3401 Jordan Rd., on Sunday, March 30, from noon until supplies run out.

City of Weslaco

The city of Weslaco will be having two meal distribution events on Sunday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

- Harlon Block Sports Complex - 1020 W 18th St.

- Palacio de Destinee - 1502 N Border Ave.

The city of Weslaco and The Salvation Army will provide 700 meals to those affected by the recent storm.

WILLACY COUNTY

City of Sebastian

The American Red Cross is setting up a food station for those affected by the flood in the Sebastian area.

The distribution event is set for Sunday, March 30 at 4:30 pm at the Sebastian Fire Station, located at 13607 FM 506. The American Red Cross and the Sebastian Fire Department will be there until supplies run out