Free rapid, PCR testing available at Edinburg Municipal Park through Monday
Free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing is available at the Edinburg Municipal Park through Monday.
The site is open to all residents from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
People are encouraged to pre-register online, but can also register onsite.
To schedule an appointment online, click here.
"Beginning Saturday, February 19, people seeking tests may choose between a rapid test in which they will notified by email within two hours, or a PCR test that is considered more accurate, but which will not give results for three to five days," Hidalgo County said in a news release.
So far, 5,267 people have been tested at the site.
