Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk forecast across Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference about Texas’ emergency response to an unprecedented winter storm that struck Texas on Feb 13, 2021. On Monday Abbott said the state power grid will be able to handle expected freezing weather arriving this week. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Several varieties of extreme weather are forecast for Texas this week as state officials monitor rising wildfire risks in West Texas and possible flash flooding in East Texas before frigid cold settles in across the state mid-week.

Wildfire conditions are forecast Monday from El Paso to Pecos. On Tuesday, a storm is forecast to dump heavy rainfall in east and southeast Texas. By Wednesday morning, most of the state is forecast to experience cold temperatures ranging from historic lows to above freezing.

“Today is a stereotypical example of how the weather can change dramatically,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Monday press conference. “Many regions of the state seem like the weather is just fine. If people are not paying attention to it, they're gonna be shocked by what's gonna happen over the next few hours and the next few days.”

Abbott and state emergency personnel urged people to prepare for the cold temperatures and use precaution while driving. But Abbott said the state's power grid should have adequate supply to handle the expected rise in demand when the cold weather settles in.

“The fact of the matter is that the power grid has never been stronger than it is now,” Abbott said. “There is every reason to be 100% confident that the power grid is gonna be able to withstand this challenge.”

The cold temperatures will vary across the state. In El Paso, the National Weather Service forecast predicts that mid-week lows will hover around 32 degrees while highs will hit the mid-60s. In Amarillo, meteorologists predict low temperatures in the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Meanwhile, low temperatures in Houston will drop into the 30s and 40s during the week, while Austin residents will experience overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/02/17/texas-extreme-cold-weather-power-grid-wildfire-flood-risk/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.