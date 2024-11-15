Friday, Nov. 15, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: The endangered Chinchilla
-
Weslaco officials: Chemical leak at water plant contained, shelter in place lifted
-
Sea Turtle Inc. offering free admission to visitors who participate in recycling...
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Boy receives life-changing intestinal transplant
-
Friday, Nov. 15, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
-
Bi-district playoffs - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
UTRGV Athletics, RGV Vipers offering sports package for upcoming games