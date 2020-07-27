From Raymondville to Peñitas, reporter recounts how Hurricane Hanna hit the Valley
A tornado in Brownsville. Trees snapped like twigs in Raymondville. Flooding in Peñitas.
Channel 5 News reporters spend the past 48 hours covering Hurricane Hanna, documenting the damage and speaking with people affected by the storm.
Reporter John Paul Barajas was part of the Channel 5 News team that covered Hanna from Category 1 hurricane to tropical depression.
"It's been just a crazy, crazy weekend," Barajas said on Channel 5 News This Morning.
Watch the video for the full story.
