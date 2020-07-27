From Raymondville to Peñitas, reporter recounts how Hurricane Hanna hit the Valley

A tornado in Brownsville. Trees snapped like twigs in Raymondville. Flooding in Peñitas.

Channel 5 News reporters spend the past 48 hours covering Hurricane Hanna, documenting the damage and speaking with people affected by the storm.

Reporter John Paul Barajas was part of the Channel 5 News team that covered Hanna from Category 1 hurricane to tropical depression.

"It's been just a crazy, crazy weekend," Barajas said on Channel 5 News This Morning.

