Frontage road closure announced in Mission

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation.

A full closure of the eastbound Interstate 2 frontage road at Conway Avenue in Mission is scheduled this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closures are set for Tuesday, March 25, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again on Wednesday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to TxDOT, Rio Valley Switching Company plans to replace the existing concrete planking at the railroad crossing to enhance safety and improve ride quality.

“While repairs are being made, a signed detour will be in place to guide drivers around the work zone,” TxDOT said in a news release.